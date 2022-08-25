TWISP — TwispWorks campus is set to host a reception, brunch, and program to share behind-the-scenes stories, give tours of the campus, and serve locally made food. This event is set for Sunday, Sept. 11. The reception will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the brunch and program will begin at 11 a.m.
Stories will be told by Jonathan Baker, Austin Valenti, Sarah Jo Lightner, and Kathy Borgersen of TwispWorks.
Baker created eqpd Gear on the TwispWorks campus in 2014. The company is well known for its durable “Last Bags” and comfortable masks.
Valenti was hosted by TwispWorks this summer for his student practicum as a part of Western Washington University’s Sustainability Pathways Program. He has been the events and communications associate at TwispWorks.
Lightner is one of nine artists behind the Methow Valley Jewelers Collective. She began silversmithing in 2005 as a side-gig to her full-time job as a restaurant owner in Portland, Oregon.
Borgersen is the owner of Sunflower Catering and Main Event Rentals in Winthrop. Her commercial kitchen on TwispWorks campus has acted as a hub for community activities such as the Independent Learning Center pie sales and Room One mothering group meals.
“This is a fun new way to experience the joy of building a strong and vibrant Methow Valley,” organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.