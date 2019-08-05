WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two Okanogan County airports are getting federal grants for improvements.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., announced a $205,000 grant to the Methow Valley State Airport, between Twisp and Winthrop, and a $100,000 grant to the Omak Municipal Airport.
The money is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration’s airport improvement program.
For the Methow Valley State Airport, the funding will help expand the airport’s tarmac to increase its capacity for airplane parking, loading/unloading or refueling.
Funding for the Omak facility will help rehabilitate the tarmac and taxiway to keep planes moving safely and efficiently.
