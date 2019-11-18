OMAK – Two people were arrested after a chase from Omak to the Crawfish Lake area the morning of Nov. 5.
The pursuit began about 7:42 a.m. on Omak Avenue and was initiated by the Colville Tribal Police Department, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“The pursuit traveled south on (Highway) 97, which is why I joined the pursuit, being the only one from the sheriff’s office in the area to respond,” said Hawley, noting the Omak Police Department also responded.
The vehicle traveled to Fairgrounds Access Road, then back north along Rodeo Trail. It went north on Omak-Riverside Eastside Road and then up Tunk Creek Road.
“The vehicle traveled past Crawfish Lake and (the chase) came to an end when the vehicle turned onto a side road near Lyman Lake Road which was blocked off by a mound of dirt,” Hawley said.
All four occupants – three men and a woman - were detained by Colville Tribal Police.
Driver Aaron L. Dick, 31, was arrested on a state Department of Corrections warrant and new tribal charges. Cassandra George, 32, was arrested on an Okanogan County District Court warrant.
