DAVENPORT – Two people have been arrested in connection with thefts of mail, credit and debit cards, passports and other documents in Lincoln County and beyond.
Karalynn Solis, 35, and Leora Guery, 36, were booked into the Lincoln County Jail, said the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
A county resident contacted the sheriff’s office Feb. 11 after seeing people apparently going through mailboxes. Deputies stopped the suspect vehicle north of Davenport and arrested the two occupants.
A search warrant was executed, with hundreds of pieces of mail and suspected drugs located.
Mail was found from several areas, including Davenport (52 pieces), Pasco (92), Wenatchee (32), East Wenatchee (120), Ephrata (1), Entiat (13), Moses Lake (85), Kennewick (53), Othello (35), Warden (3), Chelan (27), Coulee Dam (25), Grand Coulee (47), Ritzville 2), Olympia (1), Spokane Valley 1), Malaga (1) and Yakima (2), for a total of 593 pieces of mail.
Deputies also counted 43 debit/credit cards, three gift cards, eight driver's licenses or identification cards and two passports all with names not belonging to the suspects.
Victims and other police agencies are being notified, said the sheriff’s office.
