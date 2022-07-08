TONASKET – Two people were arrested Thursday night, July 7, on suspicion of first-degree drive-by shooting after an Oroville man reported being shot at twice earlier that evening.
Heliodoro Xhurape, 35, Brewster, and Iris Marroquin, 28, Bridgeport, were booked into the Okanogan County Jail after being stopped shortly after 8:41 p.m. July 7, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Xhurape arrest also included suspected second-degree driving while suspended.
The sheriff’s office was alerted at 5:47 p.m. Thursday to a weapons offense on Highway 7 about two miles north of Ellisforde Bridge Road.
Alfredo Arciga-Medrano, 31, Oroville, told deputies he was driving south and saw an SUV parked off the road. As he passed, a man he knew was Eli allegedly fired four or five bullets at him from a pistol, Hawley said.
Arciga-Medrano was not injured and there was no damage to his vehicle.
He pulled over a half-mile later and the SUV drove past and the same man allegedly fired two more times. Again, Arciga-Medrano was not injured and the vehicle was not damaged, said the sheriff.
Three deputies and an Oroville officer responded and located spent 9 mm shell casings at the first shooting site, said Hawley. The other casings probably remained in the SUV as they were not located at the second site.
Officers began searching for Eli, who was identified as Xhurape. They spotted the SUV about 8:41 on Highway 7 near Tonasket and stopped it on Parry Road, Tonasket.
