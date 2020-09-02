OKANOGAN – Two men face charges in Okanogan County Superior Court after an incident the afternoon of Aug. 24 at The Johns Farm Camp on Pariseau Road near Bridgeport.
Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies were called to the camp on a weapons offense complaint. While en route, they were advised one orchard employee had fired at another, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Angel Martinez-Valencia, 24, and Victor Villareal-Chavez, 21, both of Bridgeport, were arrested and taken to the Okanogan County Jail, Hawley said.
Villareal-Chavez was charged Aug. 26 with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, alien in possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
Martinez-Valencia was charged the same day with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
A report by Deputy Rachel Martin accompanied charges as a probable cause statement.
According to the report, she, Deputy Cody Lunn and Sgt. Tait Everett were escorted to a row of cabins where a worker pointed to Martinez-Valencia and said “trouble.” The deputies ordered Martinez-Valencia to put his hands up, then placed him in handcuffs and searched him for weapons.
About that time, Villareal-Chavez exited a cabin and also was identified by the unnamed worker as “trouble,” the report said. He was also handcuffed and searched for weapons.
Both were taken to the deputies’ patrol vehicles and placed inside, then driven back to the cabins.
Through a translator, the deputies were told Martinez-Valencia allegedly went after Villareal-Chavez with a knife and Villareal-Chavez allegedly pulled a gun and shot at Martinez-Valencia.
Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez arrived and advised Martinez-Valencia of his rights; the man then allegedly told Gonzalez there was an ongoing issue with the other suspect. When Martinez-Valencia said they needed to resolve the issue by involving the boss or settling it there, Villareal-Chavez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the ground three times, nearly hitting Martinez-Valencia’s right foot, the report said.
Martinez-Valencia allegedly said he had a small pair of scissors he used to trim his mustache.
Deputy Gonzalez then contacted Villareal-Chavez and read him his rights. Villareal-Chavez allegedly said the other man had been assaulting other people with a knife and was punching the crew boss.
He said he went into his cabin, changed his clothes and went out to dump his garbage, but Martinez-Valencia came up behind him with a 10-inch knife, according to the report. Villareal-Chavez allegedly told the deputy he returned to his cabin, got the gun and shot three times at the ground.
“He didn’t want to shoot him. He just wanted to shoot close to him,” the report said.
Villareal-Chavez allegedly told Everett and Sgt. Kevin Arnold that a friend took the gun into the orchard and hid it. The friend, who was not named in the report, showed them where the gun was hidden; a .22-caliber pistol was found, as were two casings found on the ground were the altercation took place, the report said.
In a supplemental report accompanying Villareal-Chavez’ charges, Martin wrote that she confirmed the suspect’s immigration status with the U.S. Border Patrol and determined he entered the United States from Mexico on May 29 as a temporary (H-2A) agricultural worker.
During preliminary appearances Aug. 25, bail was set at $50,000 for Villareal-Chavez and $25,000 for Martinez-Valencia. The Okanogan County contract public defender was appointed to represent both.
Attorney Melanie Bailey, Okanogan, filed a notice of appearance Aug. 28 for Villareal-Chavez, who pleaded not guilty. Jason R. Wargin of Wargin Law, Okanogan, filed a notice of appearance Aug. 27 to represent Martinez-Valencia, who pleaded not guilty.
Arraignments were set for Aug. 31.
