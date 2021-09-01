OKANOGAN – An Omak man and woman were charged Aug. 17 with taking a purse, wallet, phone and other items from a car parked near East Side Park during the Omak Stampede.
Veronica Leann Norrell, 43, and Johnathan L. Wilt, 31, both were charged in Okanogan County Superior Court with second-degree vehicle prowl and two counts each of second-degree theft, second-degree identity theft and third-degree theft.
In a second case, Norrell was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Wilt was charged in a separate case with second-degree identity theft.
In the first case, both Norrell and Wilt are charged with taking a cellphone, a debit card, driver’s license and immigration green card, entering a vehicle, and taking a purse, wallet and wrist watch.
At Aug. 23 arraignments, a trial date of Sept. 28 was set both cases against Norrell.
In the first cases, involving both Norrell and Wilt, statements from Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen and Office Shane Shaefer accompanied the charging documents.
Christensen wrote that he responded Aug. 14 to a vehicle prowl report near East Side Park during the Omak Stampede. The owner, part of a group of friends, reported a center console and glove box had been opened, and items were strewn about the vehicle.
The group of friends, high school seniors from Tonasket, were told of the suspects’ descriptions by a couple who had seen the vehicle being entered, Christensen’s report said. They told the group of friends, who called the missing phone; a man allegedly answered.
The friends then spotted the suspects and followed them. They also alerted dispatch, the chief’s report said.
At some point the wallet and purse were dropped, but the phone was still missing, along with a watch belonging to the vehicle owner, said Christensen’s report. The phone was located later.
Christensen alleged that Norrell and Wilt had prowled the vehicle.
A report by Shaefer said besides the purse, wallet and phone, the victim’s debit card, driver’s license and green card were taken.
Norrell alleged Wilt had entered the vehicle; Wilt allegedly said he saw the items on the ground, according to Shaefer’s report.
In the vehicle theft case against Norrell, a report by Omak Police Officer Aaron Pennycooke accompanied the charging document.
He wrote that he was westbound on Omak Avenue at 3:49 a.m. Aug. 10 when he passed a vehicle with a headlight out. He made a U-turn and stopped the vehicle.
A man, identified as Wilt, left the vehicle and allegedly ran south on Edmonds Street.
After running the vehicle’s license plate, he talked with the driver – Norrell – and then learned from dispatch that the vehicle was listed as stolen, the report said. He arrested Norrell, who allegedly said she had purchased the car a couple hours earlier from someone named Daniel.
Pennycooke took Norrell to the Okanogan County Jail, but the jail declined to take her. She was released, but was arrested Aug. 14 and booked after the alleged vehicle prowl.
The car was impounded.
Bail for Norrell was set at $5,000 in the vehicle theft case and $10,000 in the theft case. As of Aug. 26, Norrell remained in jail.
In the second case against Wilt, he was charged Aug. 18 with second-degree identity theft.
While Wilt was being booked at the jail Aug.15 on outstanding warrants, the jail staff allegedly found a woman’s check in his pocket, according to a report by Schaefer that accompanied the charging document.
The check’s owner was contacted and she told the officer she’d dropped her checkbook Aug. 14 while at the Stampede.
Bail for Wilt was set at $5,000 in the identity theft case and $10,000 in the vehicle prowl case. As of Aug. 26, he remained in jail.
