OKANOGAN - A man and a women have been charged in Okanogan County Superior Court after allegedly going to the home of the man’s former girlfriend, taking a stereo from her and assaulting her.
Ryan Eugene Bass, 39, Malott, was charged April 24 with first-degree burglary-domestic violence, cyber stalking-threats to kill-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree theft-domestic violence.
Julila Philmon, 25, Malott, was charged April 24 with first-degree burglary and cyber stalking-threats to kill.
A report from Omak Police Officer Shane Schaefer accompanied charging documents as a probable cause statement.
On April 21, Bass and Philmon allegedly went to the home of Crystal L. Baker, with Bass entering the home uninvited and demanding that his possessions be returned. The two had dated, but broke up, with Baker alleging that he tried to kill her.
In addition, Baker told the officer that she is pregnant with Bass’ child and he had sent text messages to her threatening her and the baby.
Bass allegedly was armed with a screwdriver and when Baker told him to leave, he allegedly spit in her face. He allegedly took a stereo receiver from Baker’s bedroom and then started to leave, the report said.
He allegedly put the stereo in his vehicle. Baker had followed him outside and he went at her with the screwdriver and pushed her backward with his chest, the report said.
Philmon, Bass’ girlfriend, was in the vehicle and holding a club, so Baker grabbed a metal door stop, Baker told the officer. Bass allegedly got into the vehicle attempted to run over Baker, so she hit the car with the door stop, breaking a tail light.
Later, when Schaefer contacted Bass, he alleged that Baker had punched Philmon and that Baker is not pregnant.
Philmon allegedly told the officer Bass had the screwdriver because it was needed to start the car and he took it with him so she, Philmon, would not start the car with it and leave. She allegedly said she grabbed a stick in the car and did not get out because she was afraid of Baker. She said Baker did not punch her.
During preliminary hearings April 23, the county’s public defender’s office was appointed to represent both Bass and Philmon. Protection orders against Bass and Philmon for Baker were issued.
Arraignment for Philmon was set for 8:30 a.m. April 29 before Court Commissioner Michael W. Lynch. She was arrested April 21.
Arraignment for Bass was set for 1:30 p.m. April 29 before Lynch. Bass was arrested April 22.
