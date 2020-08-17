GRAND COULEE – Two Coulee Medical Center staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19, hospital CEO Ramona Hicks announced.
Both were isolated and are recovering at home, Hicks said Aug. 3.
“We have been able to identify that the exposure is community based, and not from the hospital, clinic or patients,” she said.
All staff members who were exposed were tested and quarantined at home, and patients who may have been exposed also were tested.
“Over the next several weeks (the hospital) will screen staff and conduct additional COVID-19 testing for those who were in close contact with the COVID-19 staff,” she said.
Hospital officials are working with the Grant County Health District.
“In early March, CMC implemented COVID-19 screening of patients and staff when with patients or on campus,” Hicks said. “CMC continues to require all staff, patients and visitors wear masks during the duration of their activities on campus.
“We take every precaution when working directly with patients and their safety is our upmost concern. We have ample protective equipment for staff.”
“As we open up our communities, we will see more people with COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexander Brzezny, Grant County health officer in a briefing to health care providers. “The rapid growth of new cases during the last two weeks (late July) is particularly alarming. All of us, including health care workers and families serving those most at risk, need to be mindful of our personal activities which increase the risk of transmission.”
He urged physical distancing, mask wearing and hand washing.
“We need to continue working as a community, just like we did at the beginning, to reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 in our vulnerable residents,” Brzezny said.
