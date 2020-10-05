OLYMPIA – Two Okanogan County residents are among 49 newly minted Washington State Patrol troopers who were sworn in Sept. 30.
Jessica A. Adams, Malott, and Lars D. Weigel, Omak, both will have the Okanogan detachment as their first assignment. Also assigned to Okanogan is Jared J. Raber, East Wenatchee.
The troopers were sworn in by state Supreme Court Justice Susan Owens and presented their commission cards by Assistant Chief Jeff R. Sass. Speakers at the ceremony included Chief John Batiste and Gov. Jay Inslee.
The patrol is celebrating its centennial year in 2020-21. The agency was formed June 21, 1921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.