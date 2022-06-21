sheriff car

AENEAS VALLEY – Two people are dead following a shooting June 20 in the Cape LaBelle area.

As of late that afternoon, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said he had few details.

Hawley said three people were shot and two died. He said he had no further details as to the gender or identities of those involved. No officers were involved.

As of late Monday, Coroner Dave Rodriguez was en route, Hawley said. The state crime lab also was contacted for assistance with the investigation.

“I don’t know who played what role” in the incident, the sheriff said. “The scene is secure.”

A sergeant and two deputies were on scene, and two detectives were en route.

Hawley said dispatch was notified at 1:05 p.m. and he was notified at 2 p.m.

