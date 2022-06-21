featured Two dead in Aeneas Valley shooting The Chronicle Jun 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AENEAS VALLEY – Two people are dead following a shooting June 20 in the Cape LaBelle area.As of late that afternoon, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said he had few details.Hawley said three people were shot and two died. He said he had no further details as to the gender or identities of those involved. No officers were involved.As of late Monday, Coroner Dave Rodriguez was en route, Hawley said. The state crime lab also was contacted for assistance with the investigation.“I don’t know who played what role” in the incident, the sheriff said. “The scene is secure.”A sergeant and two deputies were on scene, and two detectives were en route.Hawley said dispatch was notified at 1:05 p.m. and he was notified at 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tony Hawley Police Criminal Law Crime Lab Aeneas Valley Shooting Sergeant Detective Detail × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Join our team at CWU's Educational Opportunity Center! Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS 4th GRADE TEACHER ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 CITY OF OMAK FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR Latest News Bowers sentenced to nearly 63 years Art show planned for Aug. 11-14 County swim league meets set Babe Ruth players wrap up season Liberty Bell places third in scholastic cup Bitonti wins ‘Spirit of the Rodeo’ award Bruton takes top honors in pinochle Chaplin-Chaplin team takes first Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGlacier National Park balancing flooding and increased tourismROGER BALLARDFlooding hits Bonaparte Lake areaWildfires: Time to prepare for the hazardCAROL THORNTONIVAN DERWOOD MOORECase sent back for retrialRedfin layoffs portend grim future for housing marketTRACY WILSON MURRAYBurn ban imposed in Okanogan County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.