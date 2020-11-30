TONASKET — The investigation continues in to two separate house fires that left a Tonasket woman and an Omak man dead.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 307 Highway 7.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the blaze was reported as “fully engulfed” after 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
Patricia Green, 83, died in the blaze, according to Hawley.
“The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation,” he said. “Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with Okanogan County Coroner (Dave) Rodriguez on this investigation.”
Hawley said another fatal house fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at 63 Kermel Road, Omak.
“The initial report was the residence was filled with smoke and they were unable to get to the 80-year-old-male in that room, who had an oxygen tank in his room,” Hawley said. “The fire was in the bedroom with the male, but they were not able to view flames at the time of the call.”
Marcel Durand died in the blaze, according to Hawley.
Hawley said the next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.