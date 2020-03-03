SEATTLE – Two local drivers have been honored by UPS for 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Tony Blunk, Riverside, and Daniel Dzilenski, Okanogan, are among 30 drivers statewide to be inducted into the company’s worldwide Circle of Honor. Worldwide, 1,316 drivers were inducted.
Blunk and Dzilenski both work out of the Omak UPS facility.
Washington boasts 174 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,050 years of accident-free driving, the company said.
Don Tsuboi of Newcastle is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 39 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 2,544 total full-time UPS drivers in Washington.
Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving. One hundred fifty-nine others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.
