OMAK — Two people escaped injury Friday night, Dec. 3, when they went into the chilly, swollen Okanogan River to rescue their dog.
The couple, who were not identified, went looking for their dog, which had fallen into the river, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling. Both
the dog and the woman got out of the river on their own, but the man was in a place where he couldn’t get out of the river because of the steep bank.
Omak Fire Department, Omak Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and LifeLine Ambulance responded to the 5:40 p.m. call to East Dewberry Street.
Given the water level, rescuers called for the sheriff’s office rescue boat to put in at East Side Park and go across the river to the man, but a log blocked access to the launch, said Bowling.
“They couldn’t get the boat in the water,” he said.
A deputy, a LifeLine worker and firefighters went over the steep bank from the Dewberry side and assisted the man out of the water and up the bank. He was given a reflective blanket to warm up.
The climb up the bank “took a while,” Bowling said, adding that the man was cold but uninjured.
