TWISP - Two western Washington residents were injured July 9 when their pickup truck hit a deer, which then crashed through the windshield and back window, landing in the truck bed.
A third person in the truck was not injured.
Jose Garcia Salguero, 44, Centralia, was northbound at 5:30 a.m. on Highway 153 about four miles south of town when the deer crossed the highway from the east, said the Washington State Patrol. Salguero swerved into the southbound lane to avoid the deer, but the animal jumped and hit the windshield.
The deer passed through the cab and landed in the truck bed. The truck came to rest blocking the southbound lane.
Salguero was flown to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee, by Life Flight.
A passenger, Juan Ruiz Hernandez, 30, Aberdeen, was injured and was taken by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital, Brewster.
The other passenger, Manuel de la Vega Espejel, 48, Aberdeen, was not injured but was taken to Three Rivers Hospital as a precautionary measure, the patrol said.
All three men were wearing seatbelts.
The pickup truck was destroyed and was impounded.
The patrol said no charges are anticipated.
