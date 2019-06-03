CUSICK – An Inchelium man was injured May 28 when his pickup truck collided with another vehicle a mile south of town on Highway 20.
Anthony J. Seymour, 18, was eastbound on McKenzie Street at 7:57 a.m. and the other pickup truck, driven by Carol J. Oleary, 56, Cusick, was southbound on the highway. Seymour failed to yield at the stop sign, striking Oleary’s vehicle, said the Washington State Patrol.
Seymour, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Newport Hospital. His vehicle was destroyed.
OLeary, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Life Flight to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Her truck was destroyed.
The patrol said Seymour would receive an infraction notice for failure to yield right of way.
