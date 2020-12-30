HARTLINE – Two people were injured Dec. 21 when their vehicles collided just west of Hartline on Highway 2.
Kaylyn N. Burton, 36, Coulee Dam, was northbound on Road R and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 2, said the Washington State Patrol. His pickup truck collided in the intersection with a pickup truck driven by Darrel F. Parsons, 63, Coulee City.
Burton was taken to Coulee Medical Center, Grand Coulee, by ambulance. Parsons was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Both were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
Burton was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.
