OKANOGAN – Two people were injured when the car in which they were riding collided with a pickup truck on Highway 20 six miles west of west of town May 5.
Wendy Hamm (Dixon), 45, Omak, was westbound at 9:16 p.m. when her car drifted into the eastbound lane on a curve, said the Washington State Patrol. Katelin M. Moran, 26, Okanogan, the driver of an oncoming pickup truck, swerved to avoid Hamm’s vehicle.
Hamm’s car struck the guardrail on the south side of the road, then deflected back into the lane and struck Moran’s truck in the right front tire area. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway, blocking traffic, the patrol said.
The collision forced closure of the road for three and a half hours, according to the state Department of Transportation. A detour on local roads was available.
Hamm was injured and taken to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, by LifeLine Ambulance. It’s unknown whether she was wearing a seatbelt.
A 6-year-old passenger, whose name was not released by the patrol, also was injured. He was taken by ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital.
It’s unknown whether he was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
Moran was not injured, nor were two passengers in her vehicle. Matthew A. Russell, 26, Okanogan, and a 5-year-old boy, whose name was not released, escaped injury. All three were wearing seatbelts.
The patrol said drugs or alcohol were involved and charges of vehicular assault are being pursued against Hamm.
Both vehicles were destroyed.
