OKANOGAN – Two people were injured Oct. 30 when the vehicles in which they were riding were involved in a three-vehicle collision on North Second Avenue.
A car driven by David Fitzgerald, 62, Brewster, was northbound and slowed to turn right into a business, said Laura Wright, chief criminal deputy with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. A car driven by Katherine Hehner, 47, Okanogan, was following Fitzgerald and also slowed for his turn.
A third vehicle, a truck driven by Juan Ramirez, 35, Okanogan, was following Hehner but Ramirez apparently was looking down from the road and rear-ended Hehner’s vehicle, pushing it into Fitzgerald’s car, Wright said. Ramirez received an infraction notice.
Fitzgerald and one of the occupants of Hehner’s vehicle were taken by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, she said. Passengers were Nathan Hehner, Danny Hehner and Dwayne Hehner.
