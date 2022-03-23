TONASKET – Two people were injured March 19 when another vehicle ran into their back of their car north of town on Highway 97.
Both vehicles were northbound near milepost 320 shortly after midnight when the offending vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the rear of a car driven by Shannon M. Bailey, 51, Oroville, said the Washington State Patrol.
The offending car overturned and came to rest on its side in the northbound ditch. Bailey’s car spun around and also came to rest in the northbound ditch.
Bailey was taken to North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, then airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, the report said.
A passenger, Adrian W. McClintock, 50, Oroville, also was injured. He was taken to North Valley and also airlifted to Sacred Heart.
Both were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.
Driver of the other vehicle is unknown. Charges are pending, the patrol said.
Both vehicles were destroyed and were impounded.
