MAZAMA – Two people were injured Sept. 8 when their motorcycle skidded and then flipped over on Highway 20 west of town.
Eliyahu Hefetz, 54, was eastbound at 6:50 p.m. at milepost 170, near the Silver Star closure gate, when the motorcycle’s tires began to skid and driver lost control of the vehicle, said the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle then flipped over, ejecting the driver and passenger Dafna Hefetz, 57. Their hometowns were not listed.
Both were injured. Eliyahu Hefetz was taken by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital, Brewster. Dafna Hefetz was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center, Seattle.
The motorcycle came to rest on the centerline, blocking the roadway. It was destroyed and was removed by Classic Towing.
Cause of the accident is under investigation, the patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.