BRIDGEPORT - Two people from British Columbia were injured when their tractor-trailer left Highway 17 about 10 miles south of town on July 26.
The driver, Harminder Singh, 26, Surrey, B.C., was southbound when his vehicle left the road to the right, rolled over and came to rest on the passenger side in the southbound ditch, said the Washington State Patrol.
Singh, who was wearing a restraint, was transported by ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.
His truck, which was destroyed, was impounded by Randy’s Towing in Okanogan.
A passenger, Taranjeed Singh, 28, of an unknown city in British Columbia, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
He was not wearing a restraint, the patrol said.
The patrol said the cause of the crash was driver inattention.
The driver was cited for driving with wheels off the roadway.
