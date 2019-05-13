OKANOGAN – Two people have joined the Washington State University Extension staff for Okanogan County.
Natasha Moffitt-Hemmer is the new 4-H and master gardener coordinator and Dexter Gulick is the new WSU Food $ense nutrition educator.
Moffitt-Hemmer is a 2016 WSU animal sciences alumna with prior internship and work experience in WSU Extension, and also has strong family connections to the region. She found a passion for agriculture in high school through participation in her local FFA chapter.
She said she is excited to put that passion into practice in Okanogan County by supporting 4-H youth and adults through club activities, including livestock projects, shooting sports, sewing, cooking, leadership and public speaking.
As coordinator of the county’s master gardener program, she also helps volunteers share science-based garden practices with their community through outreach and educational events.
Gulick teaches nutrition education to primary school children in Okanogan County. He works with adult audiences to promote healthy eating and improved food shopping skills, and works with local food pantries and other social service agencies to improve food education efforts.
“As director, I’m excited to welcome Natasha and Dexter to the Extension team in Okanogan County,” said Kayla Wells, Extension leader. “I invite the community to connect with them and learn more about how the Washington State 4-H Youth Development Program, our nutrition program and WSU master gardeners can have a positive impact on our youth, families and local residents.”
The Extension office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the Okanogan County Public Services Building, 1234 S. Second Ave.
Pesticide license exams are offered at 8 a.m. Mondays. Information is available at 509-422-7245.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.