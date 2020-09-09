TWISP – Two people were killed and two injured in separate motorcycle accidents over Labor Day weekend.
One person was killed and another airlifted to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee, after their motorcycle hit a deer on Highway 20 about four miles east of town Sept. 4.
Passenger Freda A. Sallee, 77, Rainier, died at Twisp Municipal Airport prior to being airlifted, said the Washington State Patrol.
She was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Larry W. Pesacreta, 69, Rainier. He was injured and was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital.
Pesacreta was eastbound at 7:43 p.m. when the deer ran in front of his motorcycle at milepost 206. After hitting the deer, the bike crossed the westbound lane and into a field, where it went through a barbed wire fence, the patrol said.
It apparently overturned at one point before coming to rest in tall grass. The deer came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.
Both Sallee and Pesacreta were wearing helmets.
The patrol said the deer was unavoidable.
On Sunday evening, Sept. 6, an Auburn woman died when the motorcycle on which she was riding collided with another vehicle on Highway 20 just west of the Silver Star closure gate west of Mazama.
Megan J. Harris, 27, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
Driver Devin J. Harris, 35, Seattle, was eastbound at 7:15 p.m. at milepost 171 and following a car driven by Brandon L. Kindred, 25, Twisp. Kindred attempted to make a left-hand turn into a pullout and Devin Harris pulled out to go around Kindred’s car on the left side, the patrol said.
The motorcycle struck the rear of Kindred’s car as it was turning.
The motorcycle came to rest in the eastbound lane, while the car came to rest in the westbound ditch.
Devin Harris was injured and was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee.
Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.
Kindred, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The patrol attributed the accident to following too close.
