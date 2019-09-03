SPOKANE – Two residents of Oliver, B.C., were injured Aug. 27 when their motorcycle skidded at milepost 282 on Interstate 90.
Gordon Ross Pyatt, 63, and Laura Lee Pyatt, 62, both were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, the Washington State Patrol said.
Gordon Pyatt was eastbound when his motorcycle hit something slick on the road, the patrol said.
Both riders were wearing helmets. The motorcycle was damaged and was impounded.
No charges are anticipated, the patrol said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.