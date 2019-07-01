OLYMPA - Two newly commissioned Washington State Patrol troopers have been assigned to the Okanogan detachment.
Jeremiah M. Matthews, Wenatchee, and Tristan T.J. Parton, Leavenworth, will join the Okanogan office.
They are among 41 troopers sworn in June 26 by state Supreme Court Associate Justice Charles W. Johnson during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. They were presented commission cards by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and patrol Chief John R. Batiste.
Each new trooper completed 1,000 hours of training.
During the ceremony, Parton received the top firearms award, which recognizes the highest level of proficiency with all weapon systems, marksmanship scores and skills, and demonstration of sound judgment during practical encounter scenarios, said the patrol.
The patrol was formed June 21, 1921.
