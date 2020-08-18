NESPELEM – Lower Columbia River Road and Nespelem Schoolhouse Loop Road are closed to traffic heavier than 26,000 pounds and non-local traffic until Aug. 21.
Local and residential traffic is allowed, said the Colville Confederated Tribes. A notice is posted at the Omak-Okanogan end of Columbia River Road at its intersection with Cameron Lake Loop Road.
Construction is underway on the roads.
