BREWSTER — Brewster School District superintendent Eric Driessen is retiring after 12 years in the position and 25 more in other educational jobs.
Mansfield School District Superintendent Mike Messenger, a former superintendent in Tonasket, also is calling it quits.
Before taking the superintendent position, Driessen was Brewster Elementary School principal for 10 years. Prior to teaching in Brewster, Driessen taught in Ritzville for 10 years and in Pateros for two. He just finished his 37th year in education.
“Being at Brewster has been a great experience,” said Driessen. “I have had outstanding colleagues and board, outstanding community and outstanding students and parents, and I will miss those interactions.”
Taking Driessen’s position as superintendent will be Lynnette Blackburn, who has been with the district for more than 20 years. Blackburn has been a teacher, counselor and principal at both the elementary school and the high school. She has been special programs director for the past couple of years.
Driessen submitted his resignation to the board Feb. 28; Blackburn was named interim superintendent for 2022-23 during the same meeting.
“She will do a great job for the district,” said Driessen.
Driessen said he has no big plans for his retirement from the school district. He said he will continue to find employment, as he is not ready to be fully retired just yet. He said he will search for a different position in a new place.
“I am thankful for all the community support that is given to our schools and staff, it is truly amazing,” said Driessen. “I would like to give a big shout out to all of the staff at Brewster School District; they are the best.”
Brewster School District staff members had kind words about Driessen.
“Since Eric is from Brewster and attended school here as a child then came back to teach, be a principal and then superintendent, he thoroughly understands and represents what Brewster Bear pride means,” said Brewster School District Business Manager Stephanie Vassar. “He loves this community so much and people always knew they had an open-door policy with him.”
During Driessen’s time as superintendent, every levy request was passed, as was a bond issue to modernize buildings, and develop a new middle school and an all-weather track.
“I have worked under five different superintendents in my time at Brewster and Eric was the only one who put educating the students first and foremost,” said Brewster Middle School principal Greg Austin. “I appreciated his leadership and friendship.”
Messenger, meanwhile, is retiring after 42 years in education. He declined to be interviewed.
“It has been an honor to have been mentored by Mike for the past three years; he has been a great boss and has taught me more than I thought would be possible,” said Mansfield Elementary and High School Principal Ricardo Garcia. “I wish him the best during his retirement and hope he always limits out on his fishing adventures.”
