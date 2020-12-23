OKANOGAN – Two applications have been received so far from people hoping to become Okanogan County’s next prosecuting attorney.
The Okanogan County Republican Central Committee will provide up to three candidate names to county commissioners, who will make the appointment. Arian Noma, a Republican elected in 2018, plans to leave the position Jan. 15, 2021.
Teagan Levine, chairwoman of the Okanogan County Republicans, said she’s received letters of interest from Melanie Bailey, a county contract public defender, and David Stevens, chief criminal deputy prosecutor.
Republican attorneys who live within the county have until Jan. 1 to submit applications to ocrpchair@gmail.com.
Levine said elected precinct committee officers will vote on the applicants and forward up to three names to commissioners. The goal is to have someone selected by the time Noma leaves office.
The process is set out in the state Constitution and state law, she said.
Stevens, in a letter to party chairwoman Teagan Levine, said he belongs to the conservative Federalist Society and has a long history with the party as members, campaign workers and donors.
“I believed that given the current circumstances, anyone who wishes to be appointed to this positions should be asked 1) what is your history with our party, 2) which candidates have you contributed to, and 3) what positions have you held in our party,” he wrote. Stevens provided the letter and his resume to The Chronicle.
Stevens has been chief criminal deputy prosecutor for two years. He’s also a Navy veteran; has been a federal prosecutor and an international prosecutor in Kosovo and Afghanistan; has worked for other counties and the City of Spokane; was a public defender for the Colville Confederated Tribes and other tribes, and has been in private practice.
Noma cited a budgetary impasse with commissioners and racial attacks made against him as reasons for resigning.
He said he has no definite plans, but likely will go into private practice – possibly doing immigration law.
Noma said in an interview that he is frustrated with the budget for his office, including the pay he’s allowed to offer his staff and level of staffing. He said he’s not blaming the county, because he knows money is tight, but added that his attorneys are putting in 60- to 80-hour weeks and are bogged down with the number of cases they must handle.
He also cited a racist attitude toward him, and concerns for his family’s safety.
Noma was elected in 2018 and took office in January 2019. He previously served as an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore City and Carroll County, Md., from 2006-2010, and was in private practice before being elected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.