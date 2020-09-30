WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two sessions have been added to military service academy information nights planned for central Washington students by U.S. Rep. Newhouse, R-4th District.
Information on the U.S. Military Academy at West Point will be from 3-4 p.m. today, Sept. 30, and information on the Coast Guard Academy will be offered during the same hours Oct. 2.
Newhouse is allowed to nominate a limited number of candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies. The Coast Guard Academy does not require appointment.
Merchant Marine Academy information will be offered Oct. 1.
Information sessions for the Air Force and Naval academies were earlier this week.
Pre-registration is through Newhouse’s website, newhouse.house.gov.
