OLYMPIA – Two projects in Okanogan County have been funded by the state Department of Ecology under a program to protect rivers and improve stream flows.
The department last week announced grants of up to $22 million for 21 high-priority projects in 16 watersheds statewide.
Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation is getting $1.03 million for restoring stream flow after wildfire in the Okanogan and Methow sub-basins.
Western Rivers Conservancy was granted $4.19 million to acquire Antoine Valley Ranch and Fancher Dam.
The Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation proposes to restore stream flow and flood plain connection in degraded steam channels impacted by fire in eight sub-basis of the Okanogan and Methow rivers’ watershed. Strategies include beaver dam analog and post-assisted log structure installations, repair of derelict beaver dams, wood placement, riparian planting and beaver relocation.
Collaboration with state, federal and private partners will make the restoration feasible, said the group’s proposal.
Western Rivers Conservancy, in partnership with the Colville Confederated Tribes and Trout Unlimited, plans to acquire the ranch to improve stream flow in Antoine Creek. Acquisition of the 2,524-acre ranch includes senior water rights, estimated at more than 1,200 acre-feet, and Fancher Dam, with its 500 -acre-feet of storage capacity.
