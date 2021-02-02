WINTHROP — Don Haley and Mike Putnam have announced plans to retire from the Methow Valley School District at the end of the school year.
Haley teaches fourth grade at Methow Valley Elementary and Putnam is the Liberty Bell Junior/Senior High School physical education teacher.
Haley is nearing the completion of his sixth year with the Methow Valley School District.
“I am glad to have spent the last years of my working career with the Methow Valley School District,” he said. “What a pleasure it has been to work with an amazing staff, eager students, caring families, supportive administration and involved community members.
“Even under challenging conditions, I enjoy coming to work and love the kids and adults around me.”
He said he plans to continue to serve children and others in the community in various ways.
Putnam has served as a science teacher, driver’s education instructor and physical education teacher.
“My heart for teaching and being a part of so many students’ lives is still strong,” he said. “I will truly miss these students. I will miss our fine staff that serves these students daily with all that they have.
“I will especially miss the excitement (Principal Crosby Carpenter) has brought to Liberty Bell and the deep care he has for our students. I will miss the visionary leadership provided by the school board and our superintendent. I so much appreciate dedication and commitment toward a stronger, healthier youth as displayed by our community in the form of the Lion’s Den project.”
He said he looks forward to “a bucket list of projects, activities and adventures.”
