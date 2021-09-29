OMAK – Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at Mid-Valley Hospital on Monday morning, Sept. 27, after a fire damaged their apartment on Jackson Street.
The man and woman, whose names were not released, were taken to the hospital by LifeLine Ambulance.
Firefighters from Omak were called at 7:23 a.m. to the fire in the former Omak Market building, 602 Jackson St. Okanogan Fire Department was called to assist; LifeLine, Okanogan County Public Utility District, Omak Police Department and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling said flames were confined to a patio/deck on the back of the building’s second floor. An electrical malfunction is the suspected cause.
In addition to the man and woman, three dogs apparently were in the building. They appeared to be OK, Bowling said.
He estimated damage to the structure and wiring at around $5,000. Repairs will need to be made before anyone can move back into the apartment.
Bowling said the building is owned by Brian Power, Fircrest.
Okanogan County Assessor’s Office records show the lot and improvements are assessed at $105,100. The building was constructed in 1930.
