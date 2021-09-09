OKANOGAN — The fair is back and with it comes the age-old process of selecting a new queen.
Two candidates, Addey Christmann, 17, and Grace Wilson, 16, are vying to succeed 2020-21 Queen Whitney Wilson.
Christmann, Okanogan, is a 2021 graduate of Okanogan High School. Wilson is from the Tonasket area and is starting her junior year at Tonasket High School.
Christmann has been showing lambs at fair for the past five years and rabbits for the past six. She’s been a member of Okanogan FFA for six years and has completed her state FFA degree and is currently working toward completing her American degree.
“I’ve been coming to and showing at the fair for a while now and just love it,” Christmann said. “It’s something I really enjoy.”
Christmann was on the varsity cheer team in high school and has started trapshooting for the Amateur Trapshooting Association as one of her many hobbies.
She has plans to finish her welding certification and go to the Perry Technical Institute and study in its welding technology program. She has hopes to come back to the Okanogan area and work for McCuen Enterprise LLC.
She is the daughter of Wanda Christmann.
Grace Wilson plays high school basketball and said she enjoys showing livestock. She also helps judge livestock and produce as part of the Tonasket FFA group.
“I was born in Spokane but have spent my whole life in Tonasket,” said Wilson. “I’ve loved living here and I’m excited for the rest of my journey in high school.”
Wilson says she’s interested in becoming an agriculture teacher but doesn’t have any concrete plans yet for after high school.
Wilson is the daughter of Janice and Justin Wilson.
The two girls say they are excited for the opportunity to become queen and are already planning what they’ll work on if chosen. Christmann wants to work on the lamb wash racks as part of her project and Wilson wants to add an office for the Goat Barn and do maintenance in the Beef Barn.
According to Marcie Howell, queen adviser, the two girls have been working with her to get ready for the selection process and pageant. The girls will be judged throughout the fair weekend on their portfolios, interviews and their stage presence.
Secret judges will look at how the candidates handle interactions with fairgoers and activities the girls participate in during the weekend.
The pageant is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, on the main stage at the fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail. The crowning ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in the same location.
Brian Bowes will be master of ceremonies for both events.
