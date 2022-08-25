One allegedly tries to use one to purchase gift cards, drinks
OKANOGAN — Two women were charged Aug. 10 in Okanogan County Superior Court in a stolen-check case originating in Omak.
Jordan Marie St. Peter, 30, was charged with forgery and third-degree theft and Krystal St. Peter, 48, was charged with unlawful possession of payment instruments.
Bail for Jordan St. Peter was set at $10,000 during an Aug. 8 preliminary hearing. She was ordered maintain her residence on Omak-Riverside Eastside Road, Omak, and not to contact Krystal Ann St. Peter.
A report by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Randy Taft accompanied the charges as a probable cause statement.
Taft wrote that he was sent Aug. 6 to a bad check complaint on Highway 97, Tonasket.
He contacted the store at which the check was received, and the cashier said she was ringing up a sale of gift cards and pop for a man and a woman, said the report.
When the check was run through the validation system, it was declined. Meanwhile, the customers had grabbed the items and run out the door, the report said.
The cashier noted the vehicle information and also had video footage. Taft wrote that when he viewed the video, he saw a woman later identified as Jordan St. Peter and a man.
Identification on the check was for Jordan McNulty, a Colville Tribal Police employee known to the deputy, the report said.
According to the report, Taft contacted McNulty, who said checks had been stolen from her mailbox recently and that she had reported the theft to the Omak Police Department.
Later that day, while on a call at a home in Oroville, Taft allegedly saw a man wearing clothing matching that worn by the male suspect in the check case.
Jordan St. Peter was located a bit later, hiding in the weeds nearby, by another deputy.
A third deputy located Krystal St. Peter in a camper at the rear of the home. She allegedly denied knowing anything about the store incident, and gave the officers permission to search her purse, the report said.
The purse allegedly contained 74 checks belonging to McNulty, along with eight checks belonging to three other people.
Krystal St. Peter was charged with unlawful possession of payment instruments.
During a preliminary hearing Aug. 8, she was ordered to live on Matts Road, Oroville, and not to have contact with Jordan St. Peter.
