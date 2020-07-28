OLYMPIA – During the week of July 12-18, there were 29,438 initial regular unemployment claims statewide, down 27.3 percent from the prior week.
The same week saw 673,444 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories, down 4.7 percent from the prior week, filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department.
Ferry County saw 10 initial claims during the week, down three from the previous week. In Okanogan County, there were 131 new claims, down 24 from the previous week.
Initial regular claims applications remain at unprecedented elevated levels statewide and are at 536 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
Pandemic unemployment assistance, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation initial claims and continued/ongoing claims all decreased from the previous week.
The department paid out more than $493.6 million for 430,737 individual claims – an increase of $4.8 million and 7,193 more individuals compared to the prior week.
Since the week ending March 7, when COVID-19 job losses began:
- A total of 2,311,878 initial claims have been filed.
- A total of 1,271,260 distinct individuals have filed for unemployment benefits.
-The department has paid out more than $8.1 billion in benefits.
- 945,044 individuals who have filed an initial claim have been paid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.