OLYMPIA - Initial claims for unemployment benefits remained at historical highs for the week of March 29 to April 4, with more than 170,063 initial claims filed during the week statewide.
The amount was a 6.5 percent decrease from the previous week, bit a 2,627 percent increase from the same week during 2019, and seven times more than the peak week during the 2008-2009 recession.
During the week of March 29 to April 4, Okanogan County saw initial claims increase from 524 to 662, up 26 percent from the previous week. That was the highest percentage one-week rise in the state.
Ferry County had 54 initial claims, down from 55 the previous week.
During the week of March 29 to April 4, the department paid out $79.4 million to 182,315 individuals across Washington state. In total since the week ending March 16, the first big week of claims related to COVID-19 job losses, the department paid out nearly $150 million in benefits to Washingtonians, as of the week ending April 4.
