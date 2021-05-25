TONASKET — A high school student and her date were denied entrance to a parent-organized prom May 15 for allegedly refusing to remove their facial masks.
Tonasket High School student Anne Rojas posted on Facebook that she and her date, Cody Stirek, attempted to attend a parent-organized senior prom at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, since the Tonasket School District was unable to host its own prom because of COVID-19 concerns.
In the Facebook post Rojas said, “When we arrived, they told us that we had to take off our masks before we entered. They told us that it was a non-mask prom and that we couldn’t enter if we wore them.
“They told me it was a ‘safety issue’ because how can they tell who is who if we’re wearing masks.”
Rojas commented in her post that she took off her mask to show organizers her face and stated her name. Rojas mentioned that after arguing with the chaperones for quite some time, they ultimately let her in, but at that time she felt disrespected.
“I hope the woman that tried to make me remove my mask is ashamed of herself,” Rojas wrote on Facebook.
Rojas’ aunt, Heather Babb, made a Facebook comment urging an apology to Rojas from organizers for “being humiliated.”
There was no mention of the names of the parents allegedly involved in organizing the non-school event, or the person who allegedly attempted to deny Rojas and her date entry.
It’s unclear if tickets were sold to the event, and if so, where the funds were allocated.
Tonasket Rodeo Grounds website and Facebook page do not indicate any mention of hosting a prom.
Rojas’ uncle, Dominick Petrozzi, commented on his Facebook page that said his niece had purchased a ticket from a senior student at the Tonasket High School that read, ‘Admit One Tonasket Senior Prom’.
Tonasket High School Principal Trisha Roach responded on Facebook that she knew very little about the event, just that she heard the date and venue, and that the event was not affiliated with the school in any way.
Roach commented that the ticket was not sold through the school, nor did it state “Tonasket High School” on it.
“Tonasket High School was told we could not host a prom due to COVID restrictions placed on schools,” Roach wrote on Facebook. “It wasn’t a matter of us deciding not to host, it was a decision out of our hands due to mask requirements, social distancing and size of gathering.
“I do not know of any local, public high schools which have hosted a school sponsored prom,” she said. “I do believe the various proms throughout our county the last few weeks have all been parent-organized and sponsored.”
Tonasket School District Superintendent Steve McCullough specified the event had nothing to do with the Tonasket School District.
“I didn’t even know about the event until after the fact,” McCullough said Monday morning. “I don’t even think our high school principal, Trisha Roach, knew of the event until it happened, or after the event happened. Tonasket School District did not host a prom, because we felt it would be difficult to comply with all of the COVID regulations to safely host a prom.
“This was a completely independent event that was not sanctioned by the school district, nor were we involved in this event,” McCullough said. “All I know, is that a group of parents organized this event, and I don’t know the names of the parents who put this prom on. I was not engaged in the research of what happened.”
Comments posted on the Facebook page belonging to Anne Rojas said that the school had nothing do with it, and that she didn’t blame them.
(Editor’s note: The Chronicle reached out to Anne Rojas and Heather Babb via Facebook. They did not respond by Chronicle press time.)
