WENATCHEE - NCW Tech Alliance is launching the second UpSkill-A-Thon learning challenge for December.
People can participate as individuals or on teams of two to four members and complete courses through the UpSkill website to be entered to win prizes and take new skills into the new year, said the agency.
The activity is open to anyone age 16 or older and living in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Ferry and Okanogan counties.
Courses offer digital skills, soft skills and essential, role-based skills for the top 10 in-demand careers. All UpSkill courses are free during the UpSkill-A-Thon.
Organizers said the courses can be taken online via smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop. All UpSkill courses are available in English and Spanish.
Cash prizes will be given to the team and individual with the most points.
Prizes will be awarded Jan. 20, 2022, at NCW Tech’s kickoff party at the Mercantile in downtown Wenatchee.
More information is at bit.ly/upskill-register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.