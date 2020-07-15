WASHINGTON, D.C. – Adjustments have been made to the federal coronavirus food assistance program that make apple and potato producers eligible for direct payments.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the adjustments last week.
“Apples and potatoes are two huge economic drivers for Washington state, and our producers have experienced significant damages,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
The list of commodities originally eligible for payments focused on industries experiencing significant demonstrated losses prior to April 15. Apples and potatoes, two of Washington state’s largest commodities and exports, were not included.
USDA’s announcement adjusts payment limits for several Washington commodities and ensures apple and potato producers are eligible for direct payments.
The assistance program was created as a result of the CARES Act relief package signed into law March 27 to provide direct relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A variety of other crops were added or expanded. Peaches were deemed as no longer qualifying under the CARES Act sales loss category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.