WASHINGTON, D.C. – More than two dozen members of Congress are calling on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to include American apple growers in the agency’s economic relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is among those leading the effort by sending a bipartisan letter, signed by 25 members of Congress, to USDA.
The members, from America’s apple-growing communities, supported the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide crucial relief to family farms during the pandemic. In their letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue, they highlighted the important role apple farms play in local economies.
“We urge you to use the funds Congress provided in the CARES Act to help apple growers make it through this crisis so they may continue to provide American consumers with the No. 1 most consumed fruit in the United States,” the lawmakers wrote. “Steep price decline clearly makes apple growers eligible for (Coronavirus Food Assistance Program) payments, based on the USDA’s requirement of a 5 percent or greater price decline between mid-January and mid-April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic”
USDA decided to exclude apple orchardists from the program. Newhouse and the others are demanding the agency reverse its decision based on data from the apple industry showing apple price losses ranged anywhere from 6.5 percent to as much as 24.9 percent because of the pandemic.
“Apple growers take the same risks and work the same long hours as producers of row crops and livestock,” said Jim Bair, U.S. Apple Association President and CEO. “They worry about weather, pests and markets, and in most every way apple growers are indistinguishable from other farmers, so there’s no reason not to treat them the same.”
According to USDA, the food assistance program provides vital financial help to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5 percent or greater price decline or who had losses from market supply chain disruptions because of COVID-19, and face additional significant market costs.
