OLYMPIA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is not extending the nationwide waiver that allows schools to serve free meals to students across Washington without income verification.
That means families must check with their local school districts regarding meal services, and complete and submit applications for free or reduced-priced meals if they want meals once school starts, said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.
“We are disappointed by this decision,” he said. “Now, more than ever, vulnerable families and students need healthy, nutritious meals. We will continue to pursue an individual Washington state waiver, and I implore Congress to include authorization and funding for this essential program.
“After $4 trillion in COVID-19 response, the last thing we should be debating is essential food for our fellow Americans impacted by this global pandemic.”
During last spring’s emergency school closure, districts provided more than 28 million nutritious meals to students, and used innovative ways of providing them, including delivery and grab-and-go meals, Reykdal said.
“Adding additional barriers will create an exceptionally challenging environment for nutrition programs, and lead to a rise in hunger in Washington’s communities,” he predicted.
