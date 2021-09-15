WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced plans to help cover the costs of transporting feed for livestock that rely on grazing, but cannot do so because of severe drought.
In response to the severe drought conditions in the West and Great Plains, USDA is updating the emergency assistance for livestock, honey bees and farm-raised fish program to cover feed transportation costs for drought-impacted ranchers. USDA’s Farm Service Agency provide more details and tools to help ranchers get ready to apply at their local USDA Service Center later this month at fsa.usda.gov/elap.
The program already covers the cost of hauling water during drought, and the change will expand the program beginning in 2021 to cover feed transportation costs where grazing and hay resources have been depleted.
Cost share assistance will be available to cover eligible cost of treating hay or feed to prevent the spread of invasive pests such as fire ants.
Under the revised policy for feed transportation cost assistance, eligible ranchers will be reimbursed 60 percent of feed transportation costs above what would have been incurred in a normal year. Producers qualifying as underserved (socially disadvantaged, limited resource, beginning or military veteran) will be reimbursed for 90 percent of the feed transportation cost above what would have been incurred in a normal year.
The deadline to file an application for payment for the 2021 program year is Jan. 31, 2022.
