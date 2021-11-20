LACEY - State regulators have approved $4.85 million in universal communications services program funds for 18 telecommunications companies across Washington.
Westgate Communications LLC, serving customers in rural Chelan and Okanogan counties, is among the eight companies receiving support for deploying broadband services to new locations to meet state Utilities and Transportation Commission requirements.
The eight companies deployed broadband to 1,781 locations with program support during fiscal 2021.
Five companies will receive funding this year to support existing broadband services and deploy additional services
Skyline Telecom Inc., serving customers in rural Okanogan and Snohomish counties, is among them.
