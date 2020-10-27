OKANOGAN – Water rates and other utility fees would rise in 2021 under the proposed fee schedule being considered by the Okanogan City Council.
A first reading of the schedule was Oct. 20 during the council’s Zoom meeting. A public hearing on the proposal was held, with no comments received.
A 5 percent water rate increase was proposed initially, but Mayor Jon Culp asked that it be scaled back to 3.5 percent. That amount is in the proposed schedule.
According to the proposal, the residential rate for the first 3,000 gallons used would be $59, up from $57 currently. Each additional 1,000 gallons would cost $2.59, up from $2.50.
The monthly sewer charge for a single-family residence would go from the current $52.95 per month to $54.80.
Once-a-week garbage pickup would rise from $16.83 this year to $17 next year for one can, while the 65-gallon cart rate would go from $21.39 to $21.60.
Dog licenses would remain the same, at $20 for spayed or neutered animals and $65 for unaltered dogs, and burn permits would remain at $20.
Swimming pool single admission would remain at $2 for those under age 18 and $5 for adults. An in-city youth season pass would cost $40 in 2021, down from $45, for the first child in a family. An in-city adult season pass would cost $80, down from $90, and a family pass would be $135, down from $150.
Non-resident season passes would cost $50 for the first child in a family, down from $60, and $95 for an adult, down from $110. The family rate would be $150, down from $165.
The day care rate would be $90 for up to six children, down from $100, and adult lap swim tickets would cost $60, down from $70.
Swim lessons would cost $40 per session, down from $45, for season ticket holders. The cost would be $50, down from $55, for those without a season ticket.
The council advanced the fee schedule ordinance to a second reading.
In another 2021 budget-related action, the council approved an ordinance authorizing a 1 percent increase in property taxes.
The total amount collected would rise from $325,245 this year to $328,498 next year. Revenue would be allocated to the general fund, $71,941; streets, $246,701, and cemetery, $9,855.
In other business, the council:
-Authorized a one-time utility adjustment for Dendarii LLC for $1,627.50.
-Authorized J-U-B Engineers Inc. to submit the proposed Okanogan Legion Airport capital improvement plan to the state Department of Transportation.
-Agreed to continue as a member of the 2021 North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force.
-Learned Culp offered the building official/permit administrator position to a candidate and is waiting to hear whether the person will accept the position.
-Heard Culp report he is still looking for a public safety director. A candidate from North Carolina interviewed, but decided the person would not be a good fit.
Culp, Okanogan Volunteer Fire Department Association president Zachary Claussen and interim fire chief Jeremy Patrick met with the applicant.
