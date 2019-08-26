OKANOGAN – A utility franchise agreement between the city and Okanogan County was approved Aug. 20 by the city council.
During the Pine Street rebuilding project, officials discovered the county has a fiber optics line in the city right of way and may expand the line in the future.
Somehow a franchise agreement was overlooked when the line was installed some years ago, city officials said.
In other business, the council:
-Learned the south end water and Pine Street rebuilding projects are nearly done.
-Heard Councilwoman Denise Varner ask about installing warning flags at school crossings. She said she is especially concerned about South Second Avenue, because newly installed sidewalks are on the east side of the street. Children walking to Virginia Grainger Elementary School might have to cross the road twice between downtown and the school.
Public Works Director Shawn Davisson said a discussion would be fine, but noted that most children walking from downtown to the school probably would go up Conconully or Tyee streets to Fifth Avenue and then south to the school.
-Tried out new Kindle Fire electronic devices for council documents. Deputy Clerk Susan Skirko-Stewart said the devices would be updated for each meeting and will not have Internet access.
-Heard a request from Councilwoman Angelee Nanamkin to look at the city’s animal ordinances. She said she’s concerned about horses in the city, along with horse trailers and feed that could potentially carry noxious weeds.
-Learned Councilwoman Patricia Stanton has taken a seat on the Okanogan County Board of Health. Stanton passed out minutes from the July 9 board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.