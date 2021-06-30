Customers in arrears asked to contact PUD, cities
OKANOGAN – Utility providers are asking customers to contact them about delinquent accounts so arrangements can be made to catch up on their past-due bills.
A state COVID-19 moratorium prohibiting utility shutoffs for non-payment is scheduled to be lifted July 31.
Okanogan County Public Utility District and city representatives say they don’t have many customers who are in arrears, but they’d like to hear from those who are.
“We can help get customers connected with options to help catch up on past-due bills, but customers must contact us to get the process started,” according to the PUD. “We have always made payment plans, and we have community partners with assistance dollars for those in need.”
The PUD has hovered around the $70,000 mark for much of the pandemic; as of late last week, account delinquencies were up to about $90,000, said spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
She said the state has not yet released requirements for how utility providers are to proceed once the moratorium is lifted.
“However, we do know that we have always made payment arrangements with anyone who is willing to work with us,” she said. “All we need is for customers to call us, set up a plan and keep connecting with us if they have any issues. There is more assistance available for customers now than there ever has been, and we want to make sure everyone is able to access that.”
She said there aren’t very many customers who haven’t contacted the PUD about their delinquent accounts nor many who are simply not paying. Of around 16,000 total customers, fewer than 100 who are in arrears haven’t been in touch or haven’t made payment arrangements.
Similar scenarios are playing out in local cities.
“We have very few customers behind,” said Todd McDaniel, Omak city administrator. “We are working with a few trying to catch up.”
He said there don’t seem to be many more in arrears than in pre-COVID times, “but they are way farther behind because of the moratorium. Our plan is to fall back on our routine. Accounts are eligible for shutoff after 45 days of delinquency.”
Several programs are available to help avoid service interruptions.
“They can coordinate with us for a payment plan or get with Community Action for program money,” he said.
As of late last week, Brewster had 98 past-due utility accounts.
“Utility payment arrangement plans have always been available in Brewster,” said City Clerk Misty Ruiz. “We are hoping when the utility shutoff moratorium is lifted the citizens with late accounts will take advantage of the opportunity to make a payment arrangement.”
Pateros has only a couple customers who are behind in their payments, said City Clerk Kerri Wilson.
“Most of the customers who were having problems paying received some kind of assistance to pay their utility bills,” she said. “The city has offered payment arrangements to those who can’t pay – so far no one has made arrangements to pay.”
If there are no arrangements and the moratorium goes off, the city’s code for shutoffs will go into effect, she said.
Republic also has a handful of accounts that are delinquent.
“We have a payment plan option available and we sent those accounts a letter stating as much at the start of this month,” said City Clerk Nicolas Olsen. “If they get on a payment plan and stay current with their new bills while on the plan, then we can absolutely work with them.”
Those who don’t contact the city and make no attempt to catch up would have their services shut off, he said.
In Okanogan, about five customers are behind in their payments, according to the clerk’s office.
