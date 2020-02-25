OMAK — The city council agreed Feb. 18 to vacate a portion of the Jonathan Avenue street right of way in preparation for a housing development off Oak Street.
The city is vacating 30 feet of right of way to eliminate the need to move any trailers at Mountain View Mobile Home Park. In return, a 60-foot right of way will be dedicated as part of the development backed by the Housing Authority of Okanogan County. The vacation involves Mangat Properties 1 LLC and Shackette Credit Shelter Trust.
During a public hearing on the vacation, council heard from Mike Paul, 614 Oak St., who asked about moving trailers.
Building Official Tyler Wells said the vacation is being done to eliminate the need to move any trailers, which are encroaching on the currently undeveloped city right of way.
Richard Lange, 731 E. Jonathan Ave., wanted to know about the future use of Jonathan Avenue and expressed concern about the city developing a section of Jonathan. He also shared concerns about increased congestion onto Riverside Drive.
Wells said the city is not paying for upgrades to Jonathan; the housing authority will pay for development.
Jonathan Avenue would not go through to Quince Street unless future development takes place.
In other business, the council:
• Designated member Mike Foth as mayor pro tempore.
• Heard from Omak Seventh-day Adventist School students Jessie and Shelby Read, who talked about shortfalls of East Side Park for older children. Their study of the park was prompted by a City Shapers project at school.
Omak’s parks do not offer a lot to older children unless they participate in sports, they said, noting the park also does not have Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible equipment.
They met with the Contract Planner Kurt Danison and learned the city is pursuing a new skate park.
Their focus was the playground area by the swimming pool, and they shared a photo of a play structure costing $21,000 and designed for children age 13 and older. They also suggested a barrier between Omak Avenue and the equipment to limit liability.
The students proposed seeking grants, conducting fundraisers, and approaching service clubs and volunteers.
• Approved an intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with Sourcewell, a cooperative established by the State of Minnesota. Under the agreement, the city could piggyback on the Sourcewell purchasing process and procure goods at the best available pricing.
• Agreed to buy a sewer vac truck through Sourcewell.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Omak Stampede Inc. for operation of the rodeo event. The agreement is much the same as previous ones, except each party’s role in securing sponsorships and vendor agreements was clarified and additional signature lines were included for the Owners and Jockeys Association and Omak Stampede Indian Encampment.
Councilwoman Michelle Gaines expressed concern about hearing notification requirements for East Side Park and liability to the city if the event doesn’t go according to agreement. City Administrator Todd McDaniel said he would discuss her concerns with City Attorney Mick Howe.
