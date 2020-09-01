TUMWATER - Recent state data show adults ages 20-39 represent a higher percentage of coronavirus cases than any other age group in the state, and the figures come as vaping among teens and young adults also has skyrocketed.
Nearly 30 percent of high school seniors saying they use vapor products, according to state figures.
A new study shows young people who reported ever having used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than non-users.
“During the pandemic, people need to do everything possible to keep their lungs healthy,” said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer. “This means quitting e-cigarettes and tobacco. It is so important for people to take advantage of the free tools available to help them break the grip e-cigarettes and tobacco have on them.”
Teens and young adults who want to quit vaping or smoking can access several resources in the state, according to the state Department of Health.
In January, the department began offering “This is Quitting,” from Truth Initiative. The free, teen-friendly texting program for quitting vaping was created with comments from teens and young adults who attempted or succeeded in quitting e-cigarettes, said the department.
This is Quitting is tailored by age group to give supportive text messages and information about quitting vaping. To enroll, teens and young adults can text VAPEFREEWA to 88709.
DOH has also collaborated with 2Morrow Inc. to produce an app that helps participants learn how to deal with unhelpful thoughts, urges and cravings caused by the nicotine in vapor products.
In August, the app became available in Spanish.
Washingtonians age 13 and older can also call 800-QUIT-NOW to speak confidentially with a “Quit Coach” in English or Spanish, or receive support in more than 200 other languages.
Information is available at doh.wa.gov/quit.
