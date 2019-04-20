OMAK - Omak Stampede Queen Vanessa E. Pershing, 21, Omak, escaped injury Saturday morning, April 20, when her vehicle collided with a Colville Tribal Police Department SUV at the intersection of Highway 97 and Engh Road.
Officer Mackenzie A. Shaffer, 29, Coulee Dam, was northbound on Highway 97 at 11:04 a.m., with lights and siren activated, when he slowed for the intersection's red light and then proceeded northward, said the Washington State Patrol. He was en route to a call for service.
Pershing, who was westbound on Engh Road, entered the intersection at the same time and was struck in the driver door, the patrol said.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the intersection, which was blocked for more than three and a half hours.
Shaffer was injured and was taken by ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital.
Pershing's pickup truck was destroyed and was impounded by Randy's Towing, Okanogan. Share's patrol vehicle was damaged and was towed to the Colville Tribal Police Department in Nespelem.
No drugs or alcohol were involved, the patrol said. It's unknown whether Shaffer was wearing a seatbelt; Pershing was wearing a belt.
The patrol said the accident's cause was failure to yield right of way by Shaffer, but no charges were anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.